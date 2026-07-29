26 Miles to Send Christina to Central Asia

I’m running a marathon… but not just for a medal. Every mile I run is for a mission.

A close friend of mine, Christina, is stepping out in faith and moving to Central Asia as a full-time missionary. She’s leaving comfort behind to build relationships, serve communities, and share hope in places where many people have never heard the good news.

So when I run these 26.2 miles in May, I want every mile to mean something.

I’m turning this marathon into a fundraiser to help support her mission. You can be part of it.

Sponsor a mile. Donate or just share this post.

Because sometimes the race is bigger than the runner.

“Blessed are the feet of those who bring good news.”

— Romans 10:15

LET'S RUN THIS RACE TOGETHER