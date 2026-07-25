250th USA Birthday of Faith Family Freedom Truth

Happy Birthday USA! And welcome to our 16th year hosting Central Jersey Conservative Union’s Faith, Family, Freedom and Truth Annual family picnic!

This year’s family picnic is a celebration of our 250 years of FREEDOM for “We The People!” Come join us for games, raffle, prizes, burgers and hot dogs and a roster of speakers that bring to life, life during the revolution, a Soldier to share understanding the cost of Freedom, an update on Birthright Citizenship and republican candidates from across the state to share their vision for their candidacy.

Please bring a side dish or dessert to share.

PROGRAM

Freedom and Sacrifice — The Price of Liberty

Command Chief Master Sergeant Mike Ferraro (USAF Ret.)

Bridging the Gap Veterans Foundation Host, Voices of Valor & Courage of the Brave Podcast

Birthright Citizenship

Paul Johnson

Morris County Republican Committee, 8th District

Life During the Revolution

Sean Lothar, Re-Enactor

American Revolution Re-Enactor





This event is sponsored by the Central Jersey Conservative Union (“CJCU”).

CJCU is an all-volunteer educational and advocacy organization based in Montgomery Township, New Jersey, dedicated to providing awareness and actionable guidance regarding political and societal issues related to conservatism.

Your donations help us finance these events. Please be generous.

CJCU is not affiliated with any political party. The organization may support specific candidates, legislation, regulatory initiatives, or educational policies that it believes reflect the principles and intent of the United States Constitution.

For more information, visit:

www.cjcu-nj.org