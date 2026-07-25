250 America's Mural - Faith, Sacrifice, and Legacy

AMERICA'S MURAL

One Canvas · One Nation · One Mission

AN OFFERING OF GRATITUDE

These weren't just artistic categories — Faith & Freedom, Industry & Sacrifice, The Living Legacy.

They were spiritual truths.

Reminders that liberty is not an accident of history, but a gift rooted in the Spirit of the Lord.

America's Mural became, in its own way, a visual testimony to that truth:

"Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty."

— 2 Corinthians 3:17

A reminder that the freedom we celebrate at 250 years is not merely political or cultural. It is deeply spiritual.

What you're looking at is more than a record of a painting. It is the story of how God took a Marine veteran and a Navy veteran — two willing hearts shaped by service — and, through that same truth, formed them into instruments for a national tribute.

This mural is our offering of gratitude and a reminder for the freedom we have been given, and the country we love.

Now we're asking you to help us carry that offering to the nation.





A Nation's Story, Painted by a Nation's Servant

On June 11, 2026 — in Branson, Missouri — an 80-inch by 16-foot oil-on-canvas mural was unveiled before Missouri Lieutenant Governor David Wasinger and a crowd that fell silent when they saw it.

Hand-painted stroke by stroke by U.S. Navy veteran Raine Clotfelter, the mural carries viewers through 250 years of American faith, sacrifice, and hope — from the Founders on their knees to the flag still flying today.

This is not a painting meant to hang quietly in one room. Like the country it depicts, it was built to move.





The Three Movements

America's Mural is built around one conviction — that liberty is a spiritual inheritance — told across three movements:

★ FAITH & FREEDOM — the source liberty flows from

★ INDUSTRY & SACRIFICE — the cost it has always demanded

★ THE LIVING LEGACY — the handoff every generation is charged to make

At the mural's center, wings spread across two and a half centuries, a bald eagle carries the flag into flight — not perched, not resting.

Because liberty was never meant to sit still. It was meant to be carried — the way our forefathers carried it, at Valley Forge, at Gettysburg, at Iwo Jima, and on the porch steps of every American home where a parent taught a child what this flag costs.





A Servant's Hands, Still Serving

Raine Clotfelter didn't set out to be an artist. He was forged into one in uniform.

In 1984, he was selected for the U.S. Navy's competitive Illustrator Draftsman program — scoring highest among 21 applicants for just 15 spots, with no formal art training. He served over two decades. He was recalled to active duty in 2003 and deployed to Iraq. In 2002, the Navy formally classified his body of work as preserved Naval history and named him a Naval Historian — entrusted to visually preserve his country's story.

Now, at the height of his career, that same servant hands his gift back to the nation he once served in uniform — by his own choosing, for the love of country and the glory of God.

Raine's life isn't just the story behind the mural. It is the Living Legacy the mural depicts.





Your Part in the Offering

We're raising $150,000 to carry America's Mural to the places where it's needed most — veterans' conventions, faith conferences, into American homes through streaming services, and God willing, the halls of our nation's capital — so this offering can stand before Americans who need reminding:

The same Spirit that built this nation is still moving today — through ordinary people, right now.

Your gift funds:

• Secure transport for an irreplaceable original painting

• Inland marine insurance to protect it on the road

• A documentary film crew capturing its journey

• Travel and logistics for the national tour team

Next confirmed stop: Ignite Kingdom Conference, JW Marriott Nashville — July 24–25





This Is Not a Gift. It's a Testimony.

Every gift — $25, $100, $1,000 — is proof that the Spirit of God is still moving through ordinary Americans who choose, even in small ways, to carry this nation's story forward.

Our fathers paid for this liberty with everything they had.

Our part is simply to carry it one generation further.

This is America's Mural. And this is our offering of gratitude, in remembrance of the true source of the liberty we have been given.

Now it is your turn! Will you take it?

Thank you for standing with us. God bless you, and God bless America.

— The America's Muralist Team







