25 Years on the Roof, 2.5 Years Clean: Help Me Lau





My name is Mark, and for the last 25 years, I have lived my life up on the rooftops. I know this trade inside and out—from residential shingle installations to heavy commercial contracting, storm damage restoration, and solving complex structural leaks.





But for a long time, I was also fighting a silent, destructive battle with addiction. It took away my stability, my vehicle, my tools, and almost my life.





Today, I am proud to say I am 2 and a half years clean and sober.





Getting clean meant rebuilding my life from the absolute ground up. For the past 30 months, I have put my head down, focused completely on my recovery, and gone to work every single day as a roofing laborer. Roofing is where I find my peace. It requires discipline, grit, and hard work—the exact same traits that keep me sober today.





At this point in my life, I have the sobriety and I have a quarter-century of elite roofing expertise. The only thing I am missing is the baseline capital to get mobile, step out on my own, and get my business fully operational here in Louisiana.





Because of my past, traditional bank loans and commercial lines of credit are completely out of reach. I cannot walk into a bank and get a business loan. That is why I am bypassing the corporate banking system completely and turning to a community of people who believe in hard work, recovery, and second chances.





I am not asking for a handout. I am asking for the physical tools to work.





To launch a scalable, fully independent roofing operation capable of handling high-ticket residential and commercial contracts, my strict startup budget is broken down into three transparent categories:





- Mobile Fleet & Transport ($55,000): To acquire a reliable heavy-duty work truck to haul commercial ladders, plus a dual-axle dump trailer for rapid debris disposal and material transport.

- Commercial Tool & Safety Grid ($30,000): Direct procurement of professional-grade pneumatic roofing nail guns, a truck-mounted gas air compressor, commercial-grade multi-stage ladders, and OSHA-compliant safety rigging/harnesses.

- Compliance, Legalities & Materials ($15,000): To cover localized Louisiana licensing, state business registration, and high-limit commercial general liability insurance so I can pull local parish permits legally and protect my clients.





By supporting this campaign, you aren't just helping launch a company. You are investing in proof that recovery works. My long-term milestone is to scale this operation to a point where I can hire and train other individuals fresh out of recovery, equipping them with a life-saving, honest, and high-paying blue-collar trade.





I have only my smartphone right now, but I have the skills, the sobriety, and the drive to build something lasting.





If you cannot donate, please share my link with your network. Thank you for believing in my recovery and my craft.



