24 hrs eviction 2 kids 1 new born the other is 2

Me and my family has been fighting an eviction and we where suppose to get a court date but instead got a failure to appear we basically got screwed after we over paid in rend every month we were paying 500 a week when the monthly rent was 1700 a month all the sudden we miss 2 payments and we owe her 6,000$ so basically she’s trying to screw us over for a house that was beat down from the beginning couldn’t even shower or use the bathroom when it rained no ac in the house so we had to get window bangers for the windows so that costed more in power every month it’s just a long messed up story