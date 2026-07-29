22 Children in Pakistan need your help

The children (5 girls and 17 boys) dream of going to school, reading the Bible, and growing into servants of God 🙏

But poverty is standing in their way 💔

We are raising $2,500 to give them access to education and a brighter, faith-filled future.

This will include school tuition, supplies, food, and clothing.

Whatever is placed on your heart to give can make a difference ❤️

📖 “Let the little children come to Me…” — Matthew 19:14

Join us in raising future pastors and evangelists. God bless you!

Donors will be able to have a WhatsApp video call with the children.

I personally know Hina, the young lady taking care of these children.

Please invest your resources to help these young children!