20yr unemployed professional seeking assistance

So, here's what happened. I've been in the roofing industry for 20 years, I recently worked for JRC Incorporated, in Greenbrier TN, and left them in March after 6 years of positive employment. However, a law firm brought to my attention that they withheld unseen pay from our salaries, and asked me to join. Once I agreed and signed the petition with 12 other employees, retaliation and harassment took effect, to where, once I left the company in March 2026, I have applied to 40 companies/positions and they have all turned me down. Only after I signed, I was told the process may take 4 years, despite a previous suggestion of a few months. As JRC is listed on my resume, and being used as a reference, I am completely unable to secure any employment. My only options now are to work day labor, DoorDash, or just file for bankruptcy and give up everything I've worked for. I was raised in a Christian family, and I could not imagine a "Christian based" company every taking this course of action.