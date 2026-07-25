2027 Rwanda Mission Trip To Support Our Team

Hello friends, family, and community





We are preparing for our 2027 Rwanda mission trip where we will be traveling to Kigali, Rwanda with Africa New Life and The Creek Church of Fort Worth. We are spending 9 days on the ground, serving and loving the children, their parents, and the community of Rubavu, Rwanda. We will be praying with the families, baptizing, feeding the children, ministering, worshiping and loving the community. In Rwanda many of the children are sponsored by ordinary people like you and me through Africa New Life for the opportunity to go to school, get an education, and have a generational change for their families and community.





With sponsorship and your generous support, we are able to continue the works in Rubavu to get children in school, help with medical needs, school uniforms, meals, and monthly gatherings for worship as they learn about Jesus our Lord.





We are praying on this trip that we may receive prayers and direction to do Gods work in whatever way He desires. In addition to prayers, if you are able to help this mission in His name with financial support, we are grateful for any donation that you are able to help with. Whether $5, $10, $20, or any amount, it will help the team in getting to our goal of $4,000. This goes towards flights, food and housing, and transportation for 15 people, and mission supplies for the communities.

Here is exactly how your contribution will help:

The $4,000 will go toward supplies for the communities which includes food, chairs and bibles for the Church, activities, and other supplies for the families and the community.





$1,800. for airfare per person

$2,325. for our food, housing, and transportation





Whether you can give $5, $10, $20, $100 or more, every single dollar brings us closer to making this trip a reality and making a tangible difference in Rubavu, Rwanda.

If you aren't in a position to donate financially right now, you can still be a huge help by praying for us and sharing this page with your friends and family on social media!

Thank you so much for your generosity, prayers, and support. We cannot wait to share updates and photos with you when we return!





With gratitude and blessings,

Joy, Trisha, Greg and The Team