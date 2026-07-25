Help Quyonna go to Orlando - School Trip 2027

Greetings! This fundraiser has been created to help my daughter Quyonna F raise money for the trip to Orlando, FL she is hoping to attend next Spring with the music departments from her school. They will be spending several days in Orlando, doing all the things. And to top it off, both the band and choir groups will have the amazing opportunity to perform at both Universal Studios and at Disney.





Quyonna is 15 years old and a straight A student. She is a leader among her peers. She participates in several choir sections, show choir, theater, jazz band, marching band, honor band, etc. As an incoming sophomore, she is already a section leader in some of these, and she was the only incoming sophomore girl to make it onto the varsity show choir ensemble of over 50 kids.





She is seeking to raise half the funds through efforts of crowd sourcing while she spends her summer utilizing her entrepreneurial skills to raise the other half of the money needed for the trip. She spends her weekends hosting a roadside stand with things like lemonade, fruit punch, and baked goods that she makes from scratch. And she spends her weeks doing odd jobs when she's not volunteering in the community, attending practice for one activity or another, or hanging out with her friends.





All donations will go directly to the cost of this trip. Quyonna is very appreciative of your kindness and generosity, and she is very excited for this upcoming trip!!!