2027 Honduras Construction & Medical Mission Trip





Each year, our Nebraska-based team travels to Central America to build two churches — complete with concrete walls and steel roofs — as well as conduct free medical clinics for the locals.





In 2027, we will serve in Honduras from February 24 to March 3. Our team this year consists of 15 volunteers from Nebraska and Iowa, joined by one physician, three Honduran pastors, and members of the local congregations. Together, we work to complete each church construction project from start to finish while also conducting medical screenings for the surrounding communities. We operate independently without formal church backing; our team raises both financial support and prayer covering on our own, following the simple call to go where God leads.

_





We are still needing to reach our $28,000 goal to make this year’s trip possible, and trust that the Lord is going to make it happen! Each church costs approximately $10,000 to construct. The additional $8,000 is for medicines, vitamins, and medical supplies. This page is dedicated specifically to raising funds for the materials for one church near Cofradia, Honduras, as well as the medical clinic that will take place there in 2027.





Each of these church communities we will serve already exists and gathers faithfully — often in a member’s home, under a tree, or wherever space allows. The pastors of the churches we build are typically graduates of the Bible Institute founded by PCG missionary Les Melton, our long-standing ministry partner in Central America. These new church buildings will provide permanent space for worship and ministry.

_





A portion of the funds is sent in advance (this year on June 1, 2026) to purchase the initial construction materials — primarily concrete blocks and mix. Before our arrival, the congregation builds the four foundational walls of their new church. Once on site, our team builds and installs the steel roof trusses, purlins, and sheet metal, completing the enclosed structure. While virtually all Hondurans are highly skilled in concrete work, they often lack the tools, finances and/or experience necessary for steel construction, allowing our partnership to fill that gap. After our departure, the congregation later adds windows, doors, flooring, and lighting — making the building truly their own.





Our medical team plans to serve approximately 1,000 patients at four different sites in 2027. We bring essential medications, vitamins, care supplies and provide free medical consultations conducted by our physician. Each patient receives individualized attention and, when needed, prescriptions and additional resources. Many of those treated are women and children who would otherwise have limited access to medical care. We have witnessed both physical and spiritual healing in these clinics and look forward with great faith to seeing God move again this year.





We’d love to invite you to come alongside us — through prayer, encouragement, or giving. Please pray for safety, provision, and favor over these new churches as God works in ways only He can. And if you feel led to give financially, know that your generosity will directly bless lives and communities in Honduras. We’ve seen God move powerfully before — and we’re believing for even more transformation this year!





Thank you for partnering with us and for sharing in what God is doing — both in Honduras and in our hearts.



