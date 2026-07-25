2027 AUC Pathfinder Camporee

We are a group of Pathfinders from Belmont SDA Church raising funds to attend the Australian Pathfinder Camporee in January 2027—an inspiring national event focused on youth development, faith, leadership, and teamwork.





As part of this journey, we will travel from Perth, with a planned stop on the Gold Coast for supervised recreational experiences, before heading to the campsite in Hogarth Range, NSW for the Camporee program.





Each Pathfinder is working towards raising $1,308.40 to cover travel, accommodation, food, and event costs. Your support will help make this life-changing experience possible for our young people.





The fundraising funds will be received by Rachel Magagula - one of Belmont Pathfinder Leader.

Thank you for investing in their growth, faith, and future.



