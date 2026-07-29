2026 Build Hope in Guatemala

🌟✨Hey there! Remember that feeling when something just clicks in your heart, and you know you’re meant to be part of something bigger than yourself? That’s me right now. I'm the one behind this amazing trip with Beecher City Church of Christ and Effingham Christ Church heading off on an adventure from June 7th to 13th! We're packing our bags for a mission trip in Guatemala, thanks to Casas Por Cristo—a chance to change lives (and maybe even our own) by building homes for families who need them.🏠😊

It’s not just about hammers and nails; it’s about opening doors to hope, one nail at a time. This isn’t the first rodeo for us—we've done this before! But every trip is different, bringing new faces into our family of believers who are ready to serve with all their hearts. It’s humbling and heartwarming how much love gets packed in those suitcases: from youth groups that have barely seen 18 years but carry the wisdom of their elders. 🌱💕

We’re talking about raising $50,000—that’ll cover airfare for our 25 volunteers and essentials like lodging and meals during this life-changing week. It sounds daunting? Heck yes! But when you throw in the prayers of support from back home, it feels downright doable. 😌🙏

I want to share something that hit me hard recently: just how close we are to making a family’s dream come true—a simple thing like having their own place to call home. That reality is so much closer than you think. Every dollar counts towards getting us there, whether it's your prayers or pocket change!

So here’s where YOU come in: 🤗💲 You can be a part of this incredible journey by partnering with us in prayer, encouragement, or financially. Whatever fits into your heart—do it! It’s all about coming together to make something beautiful happen across the miles and cultures.

Remember, when you contribute (big or small), you’re not just giving money; you're giving a family dignity, safety, and maybe even their first glimpse of heaven on earth. That’s powerful stuff! 😇💚

To chip in or find out more about how YOU can help bring this vision to life, drop a comment below, shoot us an email, hit that donation button—whatever feels right for you. It’s all part of being the hands and feet of Jesus today. Let's make some miracles happen together! 🌟🙏

#GuatemalaMissionTrip #BeecherCityChurchOfChrist #EffinghamChristChurch #FaithInAction