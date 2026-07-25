2026 Woodland lake 250th Celebration Fireworks

Join us for an unforgettable 4th of July celebration our country’s 250th Celebration at Woodland Lake in Brighton, MI! Our hobbyist pyrotechnicians, my nephews, are passionate about delivering a breathtaking fireworks display. Last year's exhibition was truly awe-inspiring, and with your Generous donations, we're planning an even more magnificent show this year.

As we celebrate America's 250th birthday, we invite you to be a part of this special event. Our goal is to raise $4000 to cover the costs of the fireworks display and other activities. Your contribution will help make this Next year's event even more memorable and exciting for everyone involved.

We understand that not everyone is comfortable using this crowdfunding platform, so we've provided an alternative way to donate: Daniel Loiselle, memo to Woodland Lake Fireworks, 3104 Causeway Dr, Brighton, MI 48114. Or call and I’ll share my Venmo info phone 248/255/6883.. I want to thank you again for the generous donations last year. It was breathtaking on the generosity and appreciation of the hard work that my nephews put into this. And I thank you in advance.

To ensure a safe distance, we kindly ask that you keep your watercraft 200 feet away from the fireworks display. We appreciate your cooperation and look forward to seeing you on the 4th of July!

Thank you for your support and generosity. Together, we can make this year's Woodland Lake Fireworks display one for the books! #WoodlandLakeFireworks #4thofJuly #BrightonMI #FireworksDisplay this has an update as of June 30, 2026. We are somewhat concerned about the weather on the fourth so our alternate day to fire. The fireworks would be on the fifth on Sunday. People have been asking because the weather looks. It might be nasty actually I’m seeing a window that we should be able to get our fireworks off. Time will tell thank you again for your donations.



