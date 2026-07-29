Equipping Hearts & Hands: The 2026 Summer Camp Supplies

The Heart of Our Mission

This summer, we are preparing for an unforgettable week where children in our community can play, learn, and grow in their faith. But to make this experience truly life-changing, we need to turn a camp space into a world of adventure.

Our Goal: $10,000 or close to

We are raising $10,000 to fully stock our Summer Camp. This isn't just about "stuff"—it’s about providing the tools that create memories and lessons that last a lifetime. Every dollar raised goes directly toward the supplies that make camp possible.

How Your Gift Makes a Difference:

$25 – The Camper Pack: , water bottle, and food, snacks a personal journal for one child.

.$50 – The Creative Spark: Supplies a week’s worth of arts, crafts, and imagination for five kids or more depending on how many kids we have

.$100 – for last day of Children's Church summer camp Celebration

Why GiveSendGo?

We chose this platform because they share our values and ensure that 100% of your gift (minus standard card processing) goes directly to our Children’s Church.

Join Us!

Whether you can give $10 or $1,000, you are a partner in this ministry. If you aren't able to give financially, we would cherish your prayers for the safety and spiritual growth of every child attending this year.

Help us spread the word! Please share this link with your friends, family, and small groups. Let’s make this the best summer yet for our kids!