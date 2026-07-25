2026 St. Croix Mission Trip

Hello Family and Friends,





Grace and peace be to you!





We wanted to share with you a wonderful opportunity that God has placed in our lives. Our church, Open Bible Baptist Church, has been invited to join in the work that God is doing in St. Croix, USVI, with a local church called Way of The Cross. To begin this partnership, OBBC will be sending a missions team to assist in construction of a Mental Health Crisis Center, Women’s Transitional Housing, & an activities center for children, youth and seniors. The purpose of this trip is to serve the local church, and encourage them in spreading the Gospel within their community. We will participate in this 10-day mission trip from July 24th - August 1st of 2026 and are so excited about this opportunity God has allowed us to be a part of!

We’re asking for your help in two ways. First, for your continued prayers for us and our fellow church members who will embark on this journey. Some of us can go but all of us can pray. We need your prayers to help prepare us for what we will encounter and give us the strength and patience to be open, loving, and ready to learn and work hard.

Secondly, we need your financial support. Each member of the team is responsible for raising $1,300, giving us a goal of raising $2,600 for the two of us, for the expenses associated with the trip. Please consider joining us on this mission trip by contributing. Any amount, small or big, would be greatly appreciated.

We’re asked to complete our fundraising efforts by July 22nd, 2026 and would appreciate it if you prayerfully considered partnering with us in walking through this incredible door that God has opened up.

Acts 1:8 shares the importance of being messengers to every nation, bringing the good news of Jesus Christ. We appreciate any support you can give, whether that be through prayer or finances. We look forward to doing God’s work in St. Croix and appreciate your prayerful consideration of our requests. Thank you for coming alongside us!

God Bless,

Chris and Anja Hayes