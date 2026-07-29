2026 PANS / PANDAS Awareness Day at the Capitol

We are excited to announce our 4th Annual PANS/PANDAS Awareness Day at the Capitol on October 9, 2026. And new this year we are adding a half day education forum for families.

What began as a small grassroots advocacy effort has continued to grow each year as families, practitioners, and legislators come together to increase awareness and support for children affected by PANS and PANDAS.

Last year’s event welcomed approximately 75 attendees and representation from 9 legislative offices. As we expand this year’s event to include a hotel meeting space and lunch for attendees, we anticipate continued growth and deeper opportunities for education, advocacy, and connection.

Our goal is to keep this event affordable and accessible for families while expanding support services and awareness efforts across Texas. Sponsorships make this possible.

We are seeking mission-aligned partners to help us continue growing this important event.

Your sponsorship directly supports:





• Family access and affordability

• Advocacy and legislative awareness

• Educational opportunities

• Community support spaces for children and families

• Lunch and event logistics

We would be honored to partner with you in supporting families navigating these complex conditions.

2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

Presenting Sponsor — $2,500

Largest logo placement on event t-shirts Premier website recognition Recognition during event program Vendor/exhibit table Dedicated social media spotlight Event signage recognition Opportunity to include materials in welcome bags

Advocacy Sponsor — $1,000

Logo placement on event t-shirts Website recognition Vendor/exhibit table Social media recognition Event signage recognition

Family Sponsor — $500

Name/logo on website Shared thank-you recognition

Friend of Advocacy — $250

Name/logo listed on website

Special Sponsorship Opportunities

Kids’ Lounge Sponsor — $750

Support a calming and supportive space for children attending PANS / PANDAS Awareness Day at the Capitol, including sensory activities, crafts, snacks, and parent respite support.





With Gratitude,





Amy Alsaffar

Board Member & Event Coordinator

PANS Awareness TX

PANSAwarenessTX.org