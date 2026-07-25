2026 Magnolia Block Party

Do you want to build community and invest in your neighborhood? The Magnolia Block Party is one step to invest in the lives of those living around the neighborhood and build meaningful relationships. Our neighborhood is more than just houses on a block, it is a community that is filled with individuals with differing stories, lives and backgrounds, who each have the capacity to enhance your experience on the block. We would love for you to join us on this journey to make this neighborhood feel a little bit more like home!