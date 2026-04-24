2026 HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATE DESERVES CELEBRATION

My son, HE MADE IT. Even after helping me recover from A MAJOR CAR ACCIDENT!! I shattered my leg & ankle and have been non-walking for THREE YEARS!!!! He escorted me to MANY DR APPOINTMENTS!! Pushing me in a wheelchair from Dr. to Dr. instead of being at school with friends! And yet he still managed to graduate ON TIME WITH HIS CLASS!! (I have been non-working 3 years!) after the 3rd reconstructive surgery I’m FINALLY in Physical Therapy!!! This kid deserves A FUTURE - College and ALL!!! And I’m struggling to bring him balloons!!!!! His FAITH is STRONG!!! I pray he is Celebrated today, and at The very Least he can be taken out to a Graduation 🧑‍🎓 Dinner!!!