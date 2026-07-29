2026 Chrissies Uganda Mission A heart to help

God has been so good to me and when I told Him I wanted to go on this trip, He said, I needed to depend on His strength and not my own (Ephesians 3:16-20). Jesus lived every day of His life encouraging people and sharing His Father’s words with them. I’d be grateful for the opportunity to share and encourage others like Jesus did.





Our Church on the Hill team will partner with Hines Ugandan Ministries to love the kids, support the staff and strengthen discipleship on the ground. Your gift helps us put hands and feet to the gospel.





Goal amount $4000.

Airfare and ground transportation $2200

Lodging and meals $1200

Ministry supplies/outreach $300

Trip insurance $300





Would you pray for me and consider giving $25, $50, $100 or any amount? Every gift helps get us toward our goal.





Funds will deposit to my personal bank account for this trip. When the full amount is raised, I will pay the total directly to Church on the Hill for the mission expenses.





Thank you so much for praying, giving and sharing this page!



