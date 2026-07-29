20.000 Waterproof Bibles for Ukraine

Put a Waterproof Bible into the Hands of a Ukrainian Soldier

Every day, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers stand in trenches, field hospitals, and frontline positions defending their families and their country.

They endure rain, snow, freezing temperatures, and the constant uncertainty of war. Personal belongings are often soaked, damaged, or lost. A traditional paper Bible rarely survives these conditions.

Yet this is precisely where many soldiers begin asking life's deepest questions:

Will I make it home?

How do I live with everything I've seen?

Is there still hope?

We believe no one should face those questions alone.

That is why Bridges of Faith, in partnership with Biblica and a network of Ukrainian military chaplains and churches, launched the Waterproof Bible Project—a durable Ukrainian-language New Testament and Psalms designed specifically for the harsh realities of military life.

Printed on waterproof, tear-resistant pages, these Bibles can survive rain, mud, snow, and the demanding conditions of the battlefield. They fit into a uniform pocket and can accompany a soldier wherever duty takes them.

This project began after meeting with Ukraine's military chaplaincy, who shared the growing need for Bibles that could withstand frontline conditions. Together we turned that need into reality.

Since then, the first 20,000 Waterproof Bibles have already been printed and distributed through trusted military chaplains, churches, hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and Christian ministries serving across Ukraine.

Thousands of soldiers, medics, wounded veterans, and military families have already received them.

The response has been overwhelming.

Requests continue to come from chaplains and military units across the country, but the greatest challenge is funding the next print run.

The cost is remarkably low.

Just $2.50 helps print one Waterproof Bible.

That means:

$25 provides 10 Bibles $125 provides 50 Bibles $250 provides 100 Bibles $2,500 provides approximately 1,000 Bibles

Every Bible becomes far more than a book.

It becomes a companion during long nights in a trench, a source of comfort in a hospital bed, a tool for military chaplains caring for traumatized soldiers, and a reminder that even in the darkest moments, hope has not disappeared.

Since the beginning of the war, Bridges of Faith has served Ukrainian refugees, war orphans, military families, schools, and churches. We have witnessed firsthand that while humanitarian aid saves lives, hope helps rebuild them.

Your gift will help place that hope into the hands of someone facing the unimaginable.

Whether you sponsor one Bible or one thousand, you become part of a mission that reaches those standing on the front lines, not only with practical support, but with a message of courage, peace, and eternal hope.

Please join us in printing the next shipment of Waterproof Bibles for Ukraine.

Together, we can ensure that when a soldier reaches into a pocket during one of the hardest moments of life, they will find something that no rain, no mud, and no war can destroy.