20,000 Books of Hope for Filipino Youth

What if one book could tell a young person they are not their worst day?

My name is Felson Palad — an author, gospel singer, and a survivor of the very things so many young people are silently carrying today.

I grew up in the Philippines with a shame I couldn’t even name. My father was always away; my mother always working. I survived abuse, a secret I kept for ten years, and years of believing I was worthless, fatherless, and beyond repair. I know what it is to be young and smiling on the outside while drowning on the inside.

But God met me in the dark. He took my deepest wound and turned it into a message of hope. I put my whole story into a book — No Longer Shamed: A Testimony of the God Who Redeems Everything — and now I’m asking for your help to give 20,000 FREE copies to young Filipinos through churches and youth ministries across the Philippines.

Why this matters now.

So many Filipino youth today carry a silent weight — anxiety, depression, abuse, broken families, the pressure to be perfect, and the lie that they are alone. Too many are losing hope. The young people who need this message the most are often the ones who can least afford a book. So we give it to them — free.

Where your gift goes ($35,000 goal):

• 📖 Printing 20,000 quality copies in the Philippines

• 🚚 Logistics & shipping to churches and ministries nationwide

• 🤝 Distribution events placing books directly into youth hands

• 🛡️ Payment processing fees

100% of this is for the mission. I am not taking any salary or profit. Every book is free to the young person who receives it.

This is bigger than a book. It’s a generation hearing — maybe for the first time — that they are fearfully and wonderfully made, that their shame is not the end of their story, and that they are loved exactly as they are.

How you can help:

1. 💛 Give — any amount helps print and place books.

2. 🔗 Share this campaign with your church, family, and friends.

3. 🙏 Pray for every young person who will hold one of these books.

Thank you for believing no young person is beyond redemption. Together we can tell 20,000 of them: you are no longer shamed.

With all my heart,

Felson Palad

Author, No Longer Shamed

With my wife, Donita Rose