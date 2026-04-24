2 years Child held hostage in a Kenyan hospital

Ariela is a two year old Kenyan girl born to a poor but devoted family. Born with a defective urethra she became unable to urinate, and was in increasing pain and discomfort, unable to walk. Doctors in her community installed a drain which became infected in spite of her mother’s best efforts. Without emergency intervention she would have died.





With the help of support donors a deposit was made and Ariela was admitted to Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital in Nairobi. Her kidney was repaired and she is now expected to recover fully. But her parents have no way to pay the remaining of $4893 in hospital bill. Gertrude’s will not release her and they are holding her hostage until her bill is paid. This is illegal. But common practice in Kenya.





Can you help send Ariela home to recover by donating to the remaining portion of her bill? The child is innocent and the parents simply acted out of desperation to save their child’s life. So many Kenyan children are beyond our reach - Ariela is not!



