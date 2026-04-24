2 Followers of Christ getting married!

We met on a Christian dating app called upward. We met at church where she was singing on stage. We lived 2 hours away from each other. I (Jordan) drove up to meet her, (Jada) pretty much every weekend and she drove to me a couple times too! 2 months in I propose. We’ve known each other for 6 months now and we are getting married on June 26th, 2026. We are both in our mid to late 20s and I’m just throwing this up to receive any support yall wanna give! She has an 8 year old son so, (we) have an 8 year old son! God is good and I hope our story blessed you. Live blessed in the mighty name of Jesus!