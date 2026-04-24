2 Countries One Heart: Help Med & Maria Marriage

Hello everyone,

​Thank you for taking a moment to read our story. We are Med from Morocco and Maria from Egypt. We found each other across oceans and borders, and from the moment we connected, we knew we had found our forever. Our love story is filled with deep respect, shared dreams, and a bond that distance has only made stronger.

​But as beautiful as our love is, reality has thrown some of its hardest challenges our way.

​Being in a long-distance relationship between Morocco and Egypt means every step forward is heavy with financial burden. From the staggering costs of international travel and legal paperwork to the daunting challenge of setting up a modest home together amid severe economic difficulties, the mountain ahead of us feels impossible to climb alone.

​We don’t want our story to end in failure just because of financial barriers. We want to fight for our future, but we have reached a point where we need a helping hand to make our dream of marriage a reality.

Every single contribution, no matter how small, is a brick in the bridge that brings us closer together. If you cannot donate, simply sharing our link or keeping us in your prayers means the world to us.

​Thank you for believing in love, and for helping us write our happy ending