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2-29-24: Sobriety and My Social Work Journey

Goal$1,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJared Spry

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jared Spry

2-29-24: Sobriety and My Social Work Journey

For most of my life, asking for help was something I simply didn't do.

I grew up believing I had to handle everything on my own. To me, needing help meant weakness. That mindset followed me through 17 years of addiction and kept me isolated from the very people who could have helped me sooner.

Recovery taught me something different.

Today, I am sober, rebuilding my life, and working toward a future I never thought was possible. I left my small hometown in East Tennessee and moved to New Orleans to start over. This fall, I will begin attending LSU to pursue a degree in Social Work, with the goal of continuing on to earn my Master's degree.

My dream is simple: I want to help people the way others helped me.

I know what it feels like to be lost, hopeless, and convinced that things will never get better. Recovery gave me a second chance at life, and I want to spend mine helping others find their own path forward.

The challenge is getting there.

Because of my current living situation, I will be commuting from the New Orleans area to Baton Rouge five days a week, a trip that can take over 75 minutes each way on a good day. The cost of fuel, vehicle wear and tear, and daily travel will add up quickly. At the same time, my laptop, which I'll need for coursework, has reached the end of its life and will no longer hold a charge.

I've done everything I can think of to make this work on my own. I've applied for additional financial aid, explored private student loans for living expenses, and even looked into personal loans. Unfortunately, my credit history is still recovering from the consequences of my past.

As difficult as it is for me to ask, I'm reaching out for help.

Any contribution, no matter the size, will go toward transportation costs, a reliable laptop for school, and the expenses that come with balancing work, education, and a long daily commute.

This isn't just an investment in my education. It's an investment in the people I hope to serve someday. Every class I complete brings me one step closer to becoming a social worker and giving back to the recovery community that helped save my life.

Whether you're able to donate or simply share my story, thank you for taking the time to read it. Your support means more than I can adequately express.

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