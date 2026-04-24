1998 Jeep Cherokee XJ restoration

I bought this Jeep a few months ago and found there's a whole community of Jeep XJ lovers out there and I'm trying to restore something to go against planned obsolescence to go against all the computers and all the tech I want to have a little bit of I guess you could call it Rebellion against what they want to do with all these computers and software and all these lockouts raising the money to help me fix my own vehicle or take it to a specialized shop that I trust and the rest of the money would go to a local charity based on what you guys would consider a respectful charity