Care For Cats

Many of you know me for years on Social Media, and I thank all of you who have helped me in the past. As most of you know I have been caring for cats for a very long time - over 20 years now. I care for local colonies, I rescue cats, I treat sick cats, and I find homes for many cats - often my own. For about 5 years now I've been posting photos and videos of all these cats on the social media pages that you all know me from. I've documented many cases of cats that I was able to save, able to find homes for, able to release back outside, and, unfortunately, cats that I was unable to save. I can't tell you how painful those cases have been, and I still have a hole in my heart for every single one of them. I think back on everything I did to try and save them. It's a pain that never goes away. But when I see cats that I have saved, when I see them thriving, remembering how sick they once were, it makes it all worth it. This is something that I have done for decades, hundreds of cats, and it's something that I will never stop doing. Obviously to do this costs a great deal of money - much more than I make. And so every dime that I have ever received for this endeavor has gone to the cats, along with most of my own. Thank you all.



