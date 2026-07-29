100M About to Put on This Hat: Here's Why

When Washington elites look at everyday hard-working people, they see an exhausted population too broken by their economic decisions to ever fight back. They think your daily struggle is a just a consequence.
The would be King mocks us on national television. He can because we don't have an identity. Adding insult to injury, he announced his "1776 slush fund" to fill his cronies’ pockets. He suppresses communication: got Stephen Colbert fired and tried to get Jimmy Kimmel fired.
Every day, Washington is conspiring against you. They rely on absolute silence and total submission.
It’s 1776 all over again. Stand up for your freedom with a visible identity: YOU.
Only a massive, national visual movement can protect our freedom. The goal is to counter voter suppression and keep citizens highly motivated, visible, and deeply engaged. We can achieve this by mobilizing 100 million Americans to stand under a unified symbol: the Freedom Hat.
True patriotism is committed.
This campaign is not about apparel—it is funding a movement – Restore what "We the People" really stands for establishing the 1776 Freedom Fund program.
People in Dictatorships, and Authoritarian countries ignore the political and social condition they are under.
It effects them anyway. They struggle daily. The economy and the living standards are horrible.
In the US is approaching it by the day. The three branches are betraying you. We can reclaim it by restoring the true meaning of Freedom.
There is a lot of resistance, The problem is that it is disjointed, sporadic and dispersed. It is a bunch of people. A crowd.
We can change that. Unite under one symbol and one message – "Freedom Deserves an Identity".
We have designed the "100M Founding Member" and "100M Freedom Member" hats. The hats are distinguished from imitation by the Ontectan Logiun (The Creator in you) symbol —a scripted 'L' nested inside an 'O', in a seamless infinite stitch.
The Goal is to have a number they can’t ignore: 100 Million people in the US. While attending public gatherings, wear the hat and unite. Freedom deserves an Identity.
All profits from the sale of the hat will be used to benefit people in need and to support social stability, by creating a platform that promotes opportunity for the middle and lower class. That is the 1.776 Freedom Fund program.
Reclaim public spaces with a simple, undeniable message. Live the transformation:
There will be 100 "100M Founding Member" numbered hats. 900 will be "100M Founding Member" unnumbered, but certified. Hats above 1000 will be "100M Freedom Member" hats. Colors: Navy Blue, Red, Khaki, Black and White.
Pick yours by leaving a message with your contribution.
We are handingmedia the ultimate weapon to show Washington we won't take this bullying lying down.
We reserved the first five serialized hats ever pressed: Serial Numbers 1 through 5 to publicly challenge Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert to launch this movement by hosting a live, on-air charity auction of these first five historic pieces. This is their megaphone to strike back against political intimidation. This auction will ignite the movement and launch our great march toward freedom. Let the establishment see exactly what unified, high-intention patriots will bid to protect free speech and independent liberty.
Respond and take real action.
Following this crucial launch:
Every dollar directly funds the bulk manufacturing, logistics, and distribution networks needed to blanket America before the first ballot is cast.
Every time you wear the signature OL Emblem, you are telling the world that true freedom belongs to the citizens who power this country—not a self appointed king but an elected representative.
This isn't just about manufacturing a piece of apparel. This is about creating union.
We are building a high-quality, unapologetic symbol of liberty that allows you to stand up for your values without saying a single word. When you put this hat on, you aren't just wearing a brand. You become the identity of freedom.
To be recognized it requires 100 million people minimum and a massive, coordinated logistical operation. This project demands an unprecedented level of nationwide organization, supply chain management, and grassroots distribution. The scale of this movement is positioned to equal—and surpass—the historic logistical footprint of the Freedom Convoy 2022. Just as the Convoy coordinated thousands of moving parts to capture global attention, the 1776 Freedom Fund is building a complicated, nationwide system to manufacture, ship, and distribute this symbol of FREEDOM to every zip code in America.
November is rapidly approaching, and the window to express yourself is closing. This is an urgent defense of your civic rights. We must act immediately to ensure that voter suppression is overcome by a massive, visible wave of motivated citizens.
To scale production, lower manufacturing costs, and distribute these symbols of freedom nationwide, the community need to unite. Your support will go directly to:
Freedom stumbles in darkness, but dies in apathy. Freedom is a community effort. Backing this campaign isn't donating —you are launching a movement to reclaim your life.
Claim your megaphone, and blanket America with the face of freedom.
Price: $250 – $500
Price: $75 – $100
Price: $45
GET YOURS TODAY and start the movement. The target is 100 million who want to be free. One is enough to miss the target. MAKE YOURSELF COUNT.
The 1776 Freedom Fund is a non-partisan, grassroots social engagement initiative and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or connected to any specific political candidate, political action committee (PAC), or official political party organization. Contributions made to this campaign on GiveSendGo are used to fund the manufacturing, logistics, and distribution of apparel for civic awareness purposes. These funds do not constitute political contributions under federal or state election laws.
Purchases of the "100M Freedom Member" hat ($45) are retail transactions used to subsidize the distribution of free items to community members. This fundraising campaign is not a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organization; therefore, donations and purchases are not tax-deductible for federal income tax purposes. The proposed media auction involving late-night television hosts is a promotional public challenge and proof-of-concept concept; participation by specific network personalities or television programs is subject to scheduling, network approval, and separate legal agreements, and is not guaranteed at the time of your contribution.
Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.
Fundraiser created byEdward Estrada
Fundraiser funds will be received by Empower by Nature
Fundraiser created byEdward Estrada
Fundraiser funds will be received by Empower by Nature
When Washington elites look at everyday hard-working people, they see an exhausted population too broken by their economic decisions to ever fight back. They think your daily struggle is a just a consequence.
The would be King mocks us on national television. He can because we don't have an identity. Adding insult to injury, he announced his "1776 slush fund" to fill his cronies’ pockets. He suppresses communication: got Stephen Colbert fired and tried to get Jimmy Kimmel fired.
Every day, Washington is conspiring against you. They rely on absolute silence and total submission.
It’s 1776 all over again. Stand up for your freedom with a visible identity: YOU.
Only a massive, national visual movement can protect our freedom. The goal is to counter voter suppression and keep citizens highly motivated, visible, and deeply engaged. We can achieve this by mobilizing 100 million Americans to stand under a unified symbol: the Freedom Hat.
True patriotism is committed.
This campaign is not about apparel—it is funding a movement – Restore what "We the People" really stands for establishing the 1776 Freedom Fund program.
People in Dictatorships, and Authoritarian countries ignore the political and social condition they are under.
It effects them anyway. They struggle daily. The economy and the living standards are horrible.
In the US is approaching it by the day. The three branches are betraying you. We can reclaim it by restoring the true meaning of Freedom.
There is a lot of resistance, The problem is that it is disjointed, sporadic and dispersed. It is a bunch of people. A crowd.
We can change that. Unite under one symbol and one message – "Freedom Deserves an Identity".
We have designed the "100M Founding Member" and "100M Freedom Member" hats. The hats are distinguished from imitation by the Ontectan Logiun (The Creator in you) symbol —a scripted 'L' nested inside an 'O', in a seamless infinite stitch.
The Goal is to have a number they can’t ignore: 100 Million people in the US. While attending public gatherings, wear the hat and unite. Freedom deserves an Identity.
All profits from the sale of the hat will be used to benefit people in need and to support social stability, by creating a platform that promotes opportunity for the middle and lower class. That is the 1.776 Freedom Fund program.
Reclaim public spaces with a simple, undeniable message. Live the transformation:
There will be 100 "100M Founding Member" numbered hats. 900 will be "100M Founding Member" unnumbered, but certified. Hats above 1000 will be "100M Freedom Member" hats. Colors: Navy Blue, Red, Khaki, Black and White.
Pick yours by leaving a message with your contribution.
We are handingmedia the ultimate weapon to show Washington we won't take this bullying lying down.
We reserved the first five serialized hats ever pressed: Serial Numbers 1 through 5 to publicly challenge Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert to launch this movement by hosting a live, on-air charity auction of these first five historic pieces. This is their megaphone to strike back against political intimidation. This auction will ignite the movement and launch our great march toward freedom. Let the establishment see exactly what unified, high-intention patriots will bid to protect free speech and independent liberty.
Respond and take real action.
Following this crucial launch:
Every dollar directly funds the bulk manufacturing, logistics, and distribution networks needed to blanket America before the first ballot is cast.
Every time you wear the signature OL Emblem, you are telling the world that true freedom belongs to the citizens who power this country—not a self appointed king but an elected representative.
This isn't just about manufacturing a piece of apparel. This is about creating union.
We are building a high-quality, unapologetic symbol of liberty that allows you to stand up for your values without saying a single word. When you put this hat on, you aren't just wearing a brand. You become the identity of freedom.
To be recognized it requires 100 million people minimum and a massive, coordinated logistical operation. This project demands an unprecedented level of nationwide organization, supply chain management, and grassroots distribution. The scale of this movement is positioned to equal—and surpass—the historic logistical footprint of the Freedom Convoy 2022. Just as the Convoy coordinated thousands of moving parts to capture global attention, the 1776 Freedom Fund is building a complicated, nationwide system to manufacture, ship, and distribute this symbol of FREEDOM to every zip code in America.
November is rapidly approaching, and the window to express yourself is closing. This is an urgent defense of your civic rights. We must act immediately to ensure that voter suppression is overcome by a massive, visible wave of motivated citizens.
To scale production, lower manufacturing costs, and distribute these symbols of freedom nationwide, the community need to unite. Your support will go directly to:
Freedom stumbles in darkness, but dies in apathy. Freedom is a community effort. Backing this campaign isn't donating —you are launching a movement to reclaim your life.
Claim your megaphone, and blanket America with the face of freedom.
Price: $250 – $500
Price: $75 – $100
Price: $45
GET YOURS TODAY and start the movement. The target is 100 million who want to be free. One is enough to miss the target. MAKE YOURSELF COUNT.
The 1776 Freedom Fund is a non-partisan, grassroots social engagement initiative and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or connected to any specific political candidate, political action committee (PAC), or official political party organization. Contributions made to this campaign on GiveSendGo are used to fund the manufacturing, logistics, and distribution of apparel for civic awareness purposes. These funds do not constitute political contributions under federal or state election laws.
Purchases of the "100M Freedom Member" hat ($45) are retail transactions used to subsidize the distribution of free items to community members. This fundraising campaign is not a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organization; therefore, donations and purchases are not tax-deductible for federal income tax purposes. The proposed media auction involving late-night television hosts is a promotional public challenge and proof-of-concept concept; participation by specific network personalities or television programs is subject to scheduling, network approval, and separate legal agreements, and is not guaranteed at the time of your contribution.
Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.
Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...
Loading...
I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...
Loading...
Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...
Loading...
Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...
Loading...
Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...
Loading...
Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...
Loading...
The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...
Loading...
First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...
Loading...
Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...
Loading...
Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...
Loading...
The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.