100M About to Put on This Hat: Here's Why

Freedom Deserves an Identity





Let's Give Washington the Faces it wants to Ignore

The Mission

When Washington elites look at everyday hard-working people, they see an exhausted population too broken by their economic decisions to ever fight back. They think your daily struggle is a just a consequence.

The would be King mocks us on national television. He can because we don't have an identity. Adding insult to injury, he announced his "1776 slush fund" to fill his cronies’ pockets. He suppresses communication: got Stephen Colbert fired and tried to get Jimmy Kimmel fired.

Every day, Washington is conspiring against you. They rely on absolute silence and total submission.

It’s 1776 all over again. Stand up for your freedom with a visible identity: YOU.

Only a massive, national visual movement can protect our freedom. The goal is to counter voter suppression and keep citizens highly motivated, visible, and deeply engaged. We can achieve this by mobilizing 100 million Americans to stand under a unified symbol: the Freedom Hat.

True patriotism is committed.

This campaign is not about apparel—it is funding a movement – Restore what "We the People" really stands for establishing the 1776 Freedom Fund program.

People in Dictatorships, and Authoritarian countries ignore the political and social condition they are under.

It effects them anyway. They struggle daily. The economy and the living standards are horrible.

In the US is approaching it by the day. The three branches are betraying you. We can reclaim it by restoring the true meaning of Freedom.

There is a lot of resistance, The problem is that it is disjointed, sporadic and dispersed. It is a bunch of people. A crowd.

The Spark: 1,000 Founding Members

We can change that. Unite under one symbol and one message – "Freedom Deserves an Identity".

We have designed the "100M Founding Member" and "100M Freedom Member" hats. The hats are distinguished from imitation by the Ontectan Logiun (The Creator in you) symbol —a scripted 'L' nested inside an 'O', in a seamless infinite stitch.

The Goal is to have a number they can’t ignore: 100 Million people in the US. While attending public gatherings, wear the hat and unite. Freedom deserves an Identity.

All profits from the sale of the hat will be used to benefit people in need and to support social stability, by creating a platform that promotes opportunity for the middle and lower class. That is the 1.776 Freedom Fund program.

Make your hat your megaphone.

Reclaim public spaces with a simple, undeniable message. Live the transformation:

Make Your Hat Your Megaphone: Wear your hat to every public gathering, from local farmer's markets and sporting events to town halls, to amplify the free, unhindered voting message. Make Your Hat Your Magnet: Your hat draws others in, spark conversation, share voting resources, and build a massive, united community of active voters.

Unity in Diversity

There will be 100 "100M Founding Member" numbered hats. 900 will be "100M Founding Member" unnumbered, but certified. Hats above 1000 will be "100M Freedom Member" hats. Colors: Navy Blue, Red, Khaki, Black and White.

Pick yours by leaving a message with your contribution.

Timing is everything. We have a challenge, because we are motivated by meaningful purposes and demanding targets.





The Late-Night Kickoff: #AuctionTheFive

We are handingmedia the ultimate weapon to show Washington we won't take this bullying lying down.

We reserved the first five serialized hats ever pressed: Serial Numbers 1 through 5 to publicly challenge Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert to launch this movement by hosting a live, on-air charity auction of these first five historic pieces. This is their megaphone to strike back against political intimidation. This auction will ignite the movement and launch our great march toward freedom. Let the establishment see exactly what unified, high-intention patriots will bid to protect free speech and independent liberty.





The Playbook

Respond and take real action.

Secure the Spark: Check the inventory. If one of the 1,000 "100M Founding Member" spots is left, claim it immediately to fund the 1776 Freedom Fund. Back the Auction: Flood social media. Demand that Kimmel and Colbert fight back and #AuctionTheFive to ignite the march.

Following this crucial launch:

Get your Hat ($45): Buy the official "100M Freedom Member" hat directly. Every purchase acts as a premium contribution that fuels our national supply chain. Sponsor: For those unable to get hats, will be distributed completely free of charge to communities across the country, funded entirely by the grassroots donations received on this platform.

Every dollar directly funds the bulk manufacturing, logistics, and distribution networks needed to blanket America before the first ballot is cast.

Every time you wear the signature OL Emblem, you are telling the world that true freedom belongs to the citizens who power this country—not a self appointed king but an elected representative.

Freedom Deserves an Identity. Give it Yours

This isn't just about manufacturing a piece of apparel. This is about creating union.

We are building a high-quality, unapologetic symbol of liberty that allows you to stand up for your values without saying a single word. When you put this hat on, you aren't just wearing a brand. You become the identity of freedom.

The Scale: A Giant Mobilization

To be recognized it requires 100 million people minimum and a massive, coordinated logistical operation. This project demands an unprecedented level of nationwide organization, supply chain management, and grassroots distribution. The scale of this movement is positioned to equal—and surpass—the historic logistical footprint of the Freedom Convoy 2022. Just as the Convoy coordinated thousands of moving parts to capture global attention, the 1776 Freedom Fund is building a complicated, nationwide system to manufacture, ship, and distribute this symbol of FREEDOM to every zip code in America.

The Urgency

November is rapidly approaching, and the window to express yourself is closing. This is an urgent defense of your civic rights. We must act immediately to ensure that voter suppression is overcome by a massive, visible wave of motivated citizens.

Why your action is significant

To scale production, lower manufacturing costs, and distribute these symbols of freedom nationwide, the community need to unite. Your support will go directly to:

American-backed manufacturing: Keeping production standards high and aligned with our values. Mass distribution: Getting these hats into the hands of working patriots, rallies, and communities across all 50 states. Expanding the message: Funding marketing efforts to counter mainstream narratives and keep the message of liberty loud and clear. Unite. Every time you see someone else wearing the hat, you will recognize the significance of 1776 and become part of history.

Stand Together

Freedom stumbles in darkness, but dies in apathy. Freedom is a community effort. Backing this campaign isn't donating —you are launching a movement to reclaim your life.

Claim your megaphone, and blanket America with the face of freedom.

The Founding of the 1776 Freedom Fund

Price: $250 – $500

The Reward: A historically tracked piece of the movement. The Details: Features "100M Founding Member" boldly embroidered on the front. The Uniqueness: Available to 95 movers. Each hat features its unique archive number (e.g., 6) directly embroidered into the hat. "Own a permanent piece of history. Once these 100 numbered megaphones are claimed, the public display and recognition are registered forever."

The Founding Commemorative

Price: $75 – $100

The Reward: The official cornerstone launch tier for the core movement. The Details: Features "100M Founding Member" premium embroidery on the front. The Availability: Limited to 900 hats globally (Hats #101 through #1000). The Bonus: Accompanied by an official, serialized Certificate of Authenticity proving your status as a ground-floor architect of the movement. "Wear the badge of the original 1,000 who stood up first to blanket America with freedom."

The Freedom Member (General Release)

Price: $45

The Reward: The official uniform of the mass movement. The Details: Features "100M Freedom Member" premium embroidery across the front. The Availability: Unlocks automatically after hat #1000 is claimed to fuel the ongoing nationwide expansion. "Join the ranks. Make your hat your megaphone and carry the infinite stitch of liberty into your community every single day."

GET YOURS TODAY and start the movement. The target is 100 million who want to be free. One is enough to miss the target. MAKE YOURSELF COUNT.





Legal and Financial Campaign Disclaimer

The 1776 Freedom Fund is a non-partisan, grassroots social engagement initiative and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or connected to any specific political candidate, political action committee (PAC), or official political party organization. Contributions made to this campaign on GiveSendGo are used to fund the manufacturing, logistics, and distribution of apparel for civic awareness purposes. These funds do not constitute political contributions under federal or state election laws.

Purchases of the "100M Freedom Member" hat ($45) are retail transactions used to subsidize the distribution of free items to community members. This fundraising campaign is not a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organization; therefore, donations and purchases are not tax-deductible for federal income tax purposes. The proposed media auction involving late-night television hosts is a promotional public challenge and proof-of-concept concept; participation by specific network personalities or television programs is subject to scheduling, network approval, and separate legal agreements, and is not guaranteed at the time of your contribution.