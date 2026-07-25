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16 Veterans Are Ready To Come Home

Goal$16,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byYolonda-roshon Hendricks

Fundraiser funds will be received by ez tax software llc

16 Veterans Are Ready To Come Home

The Need Is Urgent


We have 16 veterans ready to move in. The properties are secured. The keys are in our hands.


But right now, every room is completely empty.

No beds. No dressers. No furniture at all. These veterans are depending on us to make these homes livable, and they cannot move in until we do.


We are a faith-based organization in Texas, and we are their only hope for a fresh start.


What We Need – And Why It Matters


These veterans have served our country. Many are transitioning out of homelessness or incarceration. They are coming to us with nothing but hope.

We need to furnish the properties so they can finally have a place to rest and rebuild their lives.

This is the list:

  1. 16 Dressers / Lockers 
  2. 16 Beds + Mattresses(Top Priority)
  3. 16 Bedding Sets (sheets, pillows, blankets)
  4. Living Room Furniture (sofas, coffee tables for shared spaces)
  5. Dining Room Furniture (tables and chairs for shared meals)
  6. Kitchen Essentials (cookware, dishes, utensils)


Your Donation = Immediate Impact


Amount What You Provide
$50Bedding for 1 veteran – a warm place to sleep
$150A dresser for 1 veteran – dignity and a place for their belongings (our biggest need!)
$300A bed + mattress for 1 veteran – rest after years of struggle
$1,000Furnishes a shared bedroom (2 beds + 2 dressers) – a home for 2 veterans
$16,000Fully furnishes ALL properties for ALL 16 veterans – mission complete


The Budget (All Properties Combined)


Item Total Cost
16 Beds + Mattresses$4,800
16 Dressers (Top Need)$2,400
16 Bedding Sets$800
Living Room Furniture$3,000
Dining Room Furniture$1,200
Kitchenware$1,600
Misc (taxes/delivery)$800
Total Goal$16,000


Why You Should Give Right Now

These veterans have been through too much already. They served our country. They sacrificed. Now they are coming to us with nothing.

We are the help they are counting on.

As Scripture says: "Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me" (Matthew 25:40). This is our chance to serve those who served us.

They are waiting. Every day that passes is a day they spend without a home.

Please donate today. Share this with your church, your family, and your friends. Every dollar brings us closer to making these homes ready.


Explore more about Mission for Compassion on our website at www.resetandalignministry.org and see how we’re making a difference across the nation for the glory of God.


Thank you for standing with our veterans.

www.resetandalignministry.org


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