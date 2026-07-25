16 Veterans Are Ready To Come Home

The Need Is Urgent





We have 16 veterans ready to move in. The properties are secured. The keys are in our hands.





But right now, every room is completely empty.

No beds. No dressers. No furniture at all. These veterans are depending on us to make these homes livable, and they cannot move in until we do.





We are a faith-based organization in Texas, and we are their only hope for a fresh start.





What We Need – And Why It Matters





These veterans have served our country. Many are transitioning out of homelessness or incarceration. They are coming to us with nothing but hope.

We need to furnish the properties so they can finally have a place to rest and rebuild their lives.

This is the list:

16 Dressers / Lockers 16 Beds + Mattresses(Top Priority) 16 Bedding Sets (sheets, pillows, blankets) Living Room Furniture (sofas, coffee tables for shared spaces) Dining Room Furniture (tables and chairs for shared meals) Kitchen Essentials (cookware, dishes, utensils)





Your Donation = Immediate Impact





Amount What You Provide $50 Bedding for 1 veteran – a warm place to sleep $150 A dresser for 1 veteran – dignity and a place for their belongings (our biggest need!) $300 A bed + mattress for 1 veteran – rest after years of struggle $1,000 Furnishes a shared bedroom (2 beds + 2 dressers) – a home for 2 veterans $16,000 Fully furnishes ALL properties for ALL 16 veterans – mission complete





The Budget (All Properties Combined)





Item Total Cost 16 Beds + Mattresses $4,800 16 Dressers (Top Need) $2,400 16 Bedding Sets $800 Living Room Furniture $3,000 Dining Room Furniture $1,200 Kitchenware $1,600 Misc (taxes/delivery) $800 Total Goal $16,000





Why You Should Give Right Now

These veterans have been through too much already. They served our country. They sacrificed. Now they are coming to us with nothing.

We are the help they are counting on.

As Scripture says: "Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me" (Matthew 25:40). This is our chance to serve those who served us.

They are waiting. Every day that passes is a day they spend without a home.

Please donate today. Share this with your church, your family, and your friends. Every dollar brings us closer to making these homes ready.





Explore more about Mission for Compassion on our website at www.resetandalignministry.org and see how we’re making a difference across the nation for the glory of God.





Thank you for standing with our veterans.

www.resetandalignministry.org



