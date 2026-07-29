Lances Costa Rica mission trip fund

🌟✨ Hi my name is Rebecca I have created this page for my grandson Lance. Here is his story... It all started with a whisper, really—a soft nudge from something deep within. I remember sitting in church one Sunday last year, my heart swelling with the stories of adventure and selflessness told by my Pastor. My heart jumped as he spoke about Adios Ministries, their mission trips to Costa Rica, and how they're always on the lookout for young spirits ready to lend a hand—and an open heart. I felt it tugging at me; that desire to be part of something bigger than myself.

Fast forward to today, and here we are! I’m just 15 years old, juggling school with this dream burning inside me. You see, the challenge isn't about convincing my parents or even God—it's proving it to others that at any age, you can make a difference in someone else’s life. That belief is what fuels every step I take towards making this mission happen.

But reality hits hard sometimes. The job hunt hasn’t been easy; businesses shy away because of my age. It’s disheartening—and financially, it’s a roadblock on our path to Costa Rica. Each day spent finding ways to fundraise is another day that dream feels more distant. But here's where you come in!

Your support isn't just about filling up tanks or paying for plane tickets; it’s lifting the curtain of limitations and showing the world that age doesn't define your potential. For every dollar donated, imagine a child learning to read who beams with gratitude because I was part of their journey towards literacy. Imagine families in Costa Rica smiling from ear to ear as they see new homes taking shape—homes built by hands far away but hearts so close!

Thank you for stepping into this journey with me—this is more than just numbers or targets, it’s a life-changing experience that will shape futures under the sunsets of Costa Rica. 🌅🇨🇷

P.S: Remember to share your ripple effects! Let's see how far and wide we can make an impact with kindness in action. 👊❤️ Lance