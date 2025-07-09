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Stand with Kids Rebuild Hope in Nigeria

Goal₦1,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byEtim Offiong Ekpenyong

Fundraiser funds will be received by Etim Offiong Ekpenyong

Stand with Kids Rebuild Hope in Nigeria

🌟💔 In my heart of hearts, I stand before you today as a voice and guardian for some of our most vulnerable souls. Children in my community have been bearing the brunt of hardship—their innocence marred by fear and their futures uncertain due to ongoing herdsmen attacks that leave them helplessly caught between life's harsh realities.

I remember vividly one little girl, just 8 years old, who had lost all hope after her home was torched down during yet another attack. She told me through tear-stained cheeks about how she longed for a day when school bells would ring without fear of violence echoing in their wake. It's heartbreaking to see the light fade from young eyes that should be sparkling with dreams, not shadows of despair.

These children are our future—our hope and pride. They deserve every chance at an education just as much as any other child, but the reality is starkly different for them. The government support we once relied on has dwindled to almost nothing in recent times, leaving these little ones with no choice but to drop out of school or never get a start in life due to financial constraints.

This is where you come in—you, beautiful souls who believe in the power of education and humanity's potential to change lives for good! I’m raising funds to support these children by paying their school fees and providing meals so that they can return back to school after being displaced from their homes time and again.

Let us unite against adversity—let not our resolve be dampened just because the government cannot meet all of our needs in this troubled land. Your generous contributions will make a profound difference, giving these children something priceless: A second chance at education under safer skies. 🌈💖

Together, we can bring back smiles to those little faces and light up their eyes with dreams again! Every bit you donate counts—from NGN 500 upwards—it all adds up in creating a brighter future for these innocent souls who have seen far too much of life's cruelty. 📚🍜

Let us rise above the darkness, united by our compassion and humanity. Your support today is not just about changing lives; it’s about restoring faith that there are still good people in this world ready to stand up for those who can’t stand up for themselves! ❤️✊

Thank you from the depths of my heart—may we all find joy in giving back and making a difference, no matter how small it may seem. Your support today could be their stepping stone towards realizing a brighter tomorrow! 🙏💖 #HopeForTheFuture #Education4All

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