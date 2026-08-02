13th ANNUAL COLUMBUS TAKEOVER COMMUNITY GIVEAWAY

On behalf of Restore Hope Outreach Ministry, thank you for your commitment to strengthening our community and supporting individuals and families in need. Our Outreach team is dedicated to offering hope, encouragement, and practical assistance to those facing hardship, and we rely on caring community partners like you to help make this work possible.





We are currently seeking monetary donations to support our 13th Annual Columbus Takeover Household Items Giveaway on September 5, 2026, in collaboration with the Columbus Gospel/EDU Fest. Your financial contribution will help us purchase essential personal hygiene items, household supplies, gift cards, and other resources needed to bless individuals and families in our community.

Monetary donations may be used to provide:

Personal hygiene items such as washcloths, body wash, lotion, toothpaste, and toothbrushes Household supplies such as detergent, bleach, dryer sheets, toilet paper, and trash bags Gift cards and direct assistance for families in need Event materials, outreach supplies, and community support services

Your generosity will directly support our outreach efforts and allow Restore Hope Outreach Ministry to serve more families with dignity, compassion, and love. Any gift, large or small, will make a meaningful difference.





Our Goal is to service 300 or more families.





For more information, please visit our website at www.restorehopeoutreach.org.



