12.5 years. $25,000. For saving a dog. Help.

I Carried Darling Out. Now I Need You to Carry Me—and My Team—Through This.

I carried a terrified beagle out of Ridglan Farms.

I named him Darling.

I didn't know that moment would eventually lead to me facing a charge carrying a maximum possible sentence of 12 years and 6 months in prison and a $25,000 fine.

My first court date is August 24, 2026.

My second court date is September 2, 2026.

And I need help getting there.





Let me tell you about Darling.

I went inside Ridglan Farms because I wanted to see what was happening behind closed doors.

I found dogs living in conditions that I believed no animal should have to endure.

Then I saw him.

A terrified beagle.

I went into his cage, picked him up, and carried him out.

I named him Darling because, in that moment, I wanted him to know something he may never have known before:

He mattered.

He was shaking.

He didn't know me.

He didn't know where we were going.

But I knew one thing:

If this were my dog, I would want someone to do the same for him.

So I carried Darling uphill through the rain to the rescue vehicle.

I carried him out.

And now I am asking you to help carry me through what happened next.





What I'm facing

The charge I am facing is burglary—party to a crime.

The charging language states:

"The defendant did intentionally enter a building... without consent... with intent to steal..."

The maximum penalty associated with the charge is:

12 years and 6 months in prison

$25,000 fine

or both

That's where the title of this fundraiser comes from.

12.5 years. $25,000.

Not because I robbed a bank.

Not because I stole someone's money.

But because I entered Ridglan Farms and rescued a beagle.

Darling.

I understand that the legal process has to happen. I am not asking you to decide my case.

I am asking you to help me survive the process.





I'm not alone.

51 people were charged in connection with rescuing beagles from Ridglan Farms.

We are facing this together.

We traveled together.

We rescued together.

And now we are navigating the legal system together.

Our cases are not identical, and each person will have their own legal circumstances and expenses.

But we're a team.

And I want to be able to keep showing up for the people standing beside me.





My first court date is August 24.

I live approximately 140 miles from the courthouse.

That's roughly 280 miles round trip.

And I don't have paid time off.

I work an hourly/commission-based job. I don't have vacation days, PTO, or sick days that I can simply use every time the court requires me to be there.

Every court appearance can mean:

Lost income.

Gas.

Tolls.

Parking.

Food.

And potentially, most importantly:

A place to stay.

When court starts early in the morning, traveling several hours the same day isn't always realistic.

And when court runs late—or gets delayed—I may need to stay another night.

So I am preparing for the possibility that each court appearance could require lodging the night before, the night after, or both.

I won't be booking a private room just for myself.

When possible, members of my trial cohort will stay together so you’ll be providing space for us.

We're trying to make it through this together.





Why $5,000?

I don't know yet exactly how much this process will cost.

That's the reality.

I don't know how many court appearances there will ultimately be.

I don't know how long individual hearings will last.

I don't know how often I'll need to travel.

I don't know how much work I'll miss.

And I don't know what additional expenses may arise as the case moves forward.

My priority is to use donations responsibly and cover the actual costs of getting through this process.

Donations will first help cover:

Gas and transportation to and from court Tolls Parking Lodging because court requires overnight stays Food while traveling for court Lost income from required court appearances Other necessary expenses that arise during the legal process





If I am ultimately required to pay a fine, remaining funds may also be used toward that obligation.

I will not know the full financial impact until this case progresses.





What happens if we raise more than I need?

This part matters to me.

I don't want to walk through this alone.

Once my necessary expenses are covered, I want to use a portion of additional funds, when possible and appropriate, to help members of my trial cohort with shared travel and lodging expenses.

We're already planning to stay together when we can.

If I am fortunate enough to have more support than I personally need, I want that support to reach the people who are standing beside me.

Because this isn't just about one person.

It's about a group of people who are now facing enormous consequences for an act we know was about saving animals.





You don't have to risk anything.

I'm not asking you to enter a facility.

I'm not asking you to get arrested.

I'm not asking you to put your freedom on the line.

I'm asking you to help me show up.

Show up to court.

Show up for myself.

Show up for Darling.

Show up for the people standing beside me.

And keep showing up for the animals whose lives are at the center of all of this.





And if you can't donate?

Please share this fundraiser.

Seriously.

A share can put this story in front of someone who can help.

Send it to a friend.

Post it.

Text it.

Talk about Darling.

Talk about the dogs.

Talk about what happened.

Because money isn't the only way to help.

Attention is power.





The part that's hardest for me to say

The financial burden is only part of this.

Some of the hardest moments have been personal.

My parents believe I am a criminal.

That means I am navigating an incredibly frightening experience without the family support I wish I had.

And honestly?

That's been painful.

But something unexpected has happened.

You showed up.

I've received messages from people telling me they understand.

People telling me they believe in me.

People reminding me that I am not alone.

For the first time in a long time, I feel like I have people in my corner.

That's a beautiful feeling.

And I don't take it for granted.





I carried Darling out.

I didn't know what would happen afterward.

I didn't know that I would be facing the possibility of 12 years and 6 months in prison.

I didn't know I'd be calculating the cost of every tank of gas, every night away from home, every day without a paycheck.

I only knew that there was a terrified dog in front of me.

And someone had to help him.

So I did.

Now I'm asking you to help me.

Help me get to court.

Help me keep working when I can.

Help me afford the nights I have to stay away from home.

Help me stay standing through whatever comes next.

And if we're fortunate enough to raise more than I personally need, help me make sure the people standing beside me aren't left behind.

I carried Darling out.

Now help carry us through.

Thank you for reading.

Thank you for sharing.

Thank you for believing that animals deserve better.

And thank you for standing with us.





— Amanda Olejarz



