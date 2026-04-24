12 year old child needs a Service Animal

My grandchild needs a Service Animal due to C-PTSD. PTSD in children is known as “Complex-PTSD”. This is because the trauma of what some children have been subjected to during their life is complex may possibly more than one type of trauma. I am requesting donations so I could be able to provide a Service Animal to my grandchild. This Service Animal would be with the child 24/7, this animal would be highly trained to know how the child feels, never be alone or singled out by bullying when in school or other activities and would stand between the child and others to be able to protect them.