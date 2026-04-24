101 Hosting Help

Hello all.

a little background: I've run Fusion101.com free since 2000 and had 100s and 100s Christian marriages. Like all websites I have costs with servers, domains and developers - around to £3-400/$4-500 a month - more if I'm paying developers which I sometimes do.



For years my members have reported problems with my existing Paypal donation page rejecting donation attempts and asked; do I have another? I did set up a GoFundMe page but they closed it with no explanation (my campaign was the same as this) - so I'm hoping this GiveSendGo page will work better.



My sites: Fusion101.com/101ChristianSocialNetwork.com - any my new replacement for Fusion101 is 101FREEChristianDating.com)



Anyhing small will help me mainatian and develop my services.

God bless

Edward