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100 Lives Rooted in Christ Mongolia

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBatmunkh Amarsanaa

Fundraiser funds will be received by Youth for Christ International

100 Lives Rooted in Christ Mongolia

In Mongolia, a new generation is encountering Jesus for the first time.

Through the True Friend Program of YFC Mongolia  and ongoing evangelism, 100 young people have recently given their lives to Christ. Their hearts are open—but like all new believers, they need guidance, grounding, and community to grow strong in their faith.

This is where you come in.


From June 26 to July 5, we are hosting a 10-day intensive discipleship training designed specifically for these newly converted youths. This is more than a camp—it is a foundation for lifelong faith.

Without discipleship, many new believers struggle to continue.

With discipleship, their lives are transformed—and they become future leaders.


Our Mission

To equip 100 newly converted young people in Mongolia with:

  1. A strong biblical foundation
  2. A consistent prayer and devotional life
  3. A clear understanding of their identity in Christ
  4. A supportive Christian community
  5. A vision to live out their faith boldly


Funding Need

  1. Total cost per youth: $150
  2. Amount each youth can contribute: $50
  3. Scholarship needed per youth: $100


Total Scholarship Goal: $10,000

Your support will directly sponsor these young believers to attend.

How You Can Help

Sponsor a Life:

  1. $100 – Full scholarship for one youth
  2. $50 – Half scholarship
  3. Any amount – Helps make transformation possible

Every gift—big or small—has eternal impact.


Donor Appreciation

We deeply value your partnership.

As a thank you:

  1. Each sponsored participant will receive a certificate with your name
  2. You will be part of their faith journey and testimony
  3. You may receive updates and stories from the training


This training ensures they are not just saved—but rooted, strengthened, and sent.

Real Impact

Your generosity will:

  1. Establish 100 young believers in their faith
  2. Raise future Christian leaders in Mongolia
  3. Strengthen the local church for generations

Program Details

  1. Dates: June 26 – July 5
  2. Location: Mongolia
  3. Participants: 100 Youth
  4. Program Length: 10 Days

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You are not just giving—you are discipling a life, shaping a future, and advancing God’s Kingdom in Mongolia.


Would you prayerfully consider sponsoring one or more youths today?

Thank you,

Youth for Christ Mongolia


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