100 Bible College Mandate for Africa

In 2026 and 2027 we plan to work alongside local church pastors that we have already trained to establish in their churches a community-based bible college. Our focus for 2026 will be to plant our first 10 bible colleges in Africa as we have relationships with pastors in these areas of the nation.

As we are able and depending on the funding we can raise for this proposal, we will branch out from South Africa, Zambia into other African countries. Our vision is to build a foundation of community-based Bible Colleges, and once those are stable and operational, we would like to on that foundation to build schools in each community that are overseen by the local churches and Bible College graduates.