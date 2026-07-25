100 Acre Vision SELF SUSTAINABLE HOMESTEAD

The Lord provided us with a Vision for 100 acres, Dexter cattle, homeless veterans and widows. We will purchase land in either Louisiana or Mississippi where government oversight is minimal.

As provision comes in for the vision we will purchase land, tiny homes, solar panels and dig wells. Dexter cattle will be purchased once the land has occupants and fencing.

This will be a multi step operation. Once the Veterans move on the property, we will roll that land into a nonprofit to protect it for generations to come. They will live rent free in exchange for helping to run cattle and protect the land. Giving them time to heal and save money.

Once we have gotten the nonprofit running; the building of spaces for the widows will begin!

There is urgency in getting this done. My husband and I have 2 sons serving in the United States military and we want to offer shelter to the men and women who have kept our country safe for generations.