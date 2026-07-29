10 Years of Ministry: Help Us Build a Permanent C

Dear friends, brothers and sisters in Christ,

Greetings in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.

For the past 10 years, our church has faithfully served our community in Nigeria through prayer, worship, teaching God's Word, and supporting people spiritually.

By God's grace, we have recently purchased land for a permanent church building. This is a major milestone in our ministry journey and a testimony of God's faithfulness.

For many years, we have worshipped in temporary spaces and trusted God for a permanent home where people can gather to worship, pray, learn, and grow in faith.

Our vision is to build more than a church building. We want to create a place that will serve our entire community—a place for worship services, youth development, Bible studies, prayer meetings, children's programs, and outreach activities that will bless many lives for years to come.

We are humbly asking for your support to help us begin construction.

Funds raised will be used for:

Land development and site preparation

Foundation work

Building materials

Roofing and construction labor

Basic facilities needed for worship and community activities

No gift is too small. Every donation will bring us one step closer to completing this project.

We are committed to transparency and accountability. We will provide regular updates and photos so supporters can see the progress being made.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and praying for our church, our community, and this project.

Thank you for helping us build a permanent home where generations can worship God together.

May God richly bless you.

"Unless the Lord builds the house, those who build it labor in vain." — Psalm 127:1