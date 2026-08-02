1. URGENT: Help Us Bring Jerry Home Before Aug. 15

Help Us Bring Jerry Home and Give Him a Proper Goodbye





Our family is heartbroken by the loss of my brother, Jerry Speight, who was 65 years old.





Jerry had a special place in his heart for dogs. Over the years, he shared his life with several beloved Basset Hounds, as well as German Shepherds before them. His dogs weren’t simply pets—they were his companions and an important part of his life.





Right now, our family is facing an urgent situation. We have until August 15 to raise the money necessary to have Jerry’s body placed in the care of a funeral home. If we are unable to make the necessary arrangements by that deadline, the State of North Carolina will take possession of his remains, and our family may lose the opportunity to give Jerry the proper burial and goodbye we desperately want for him.





We are asking for help to make sure that doesn’t happen.





Every contribution, regardless of the amount, will help us get closer to bringing Jerry into the care of a funeral home and covering his final expenses. Because of the August 15 deadline, time is especially important.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser. Sharing it with your friends, family, coworkers, churches, organizations, or social media community could help us reach someone who is able to help.





Our goal is simple: we want to make sure Jerry is cared for with dignity and that his family has the opportunity to lay him to rest properly.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for every donation, every share, every prayer, and every kind word during this incredibly difficult time.





Please help us bring Jerry home and give him the goodbye he deserves.





Rest peacefully, Jerry. You will be deeply missed—and I like to think there are a few Basset Hounds and German Shepherds waiting to greet you. ❤️🐾



