The $1 Social Experiment

This fundraiser is a simple social experiment with one goal: to see how many people are willing to donate just $1.

One dollar isn’t a lot on its own, but if enough people decide to participate, it can add up to something meaningful. The purpose of this campaign isn’t to ask for large donations—it’s to see what the power of many small acts of generosity can accomplish.

If you’re willing to be part of the experiment, consider donating just $1 and, if you’d like, share this fundraiser with others. It’ll be interesting to see how far a single dollar can go when a community comes together.

Thank you for being part of the experiment!