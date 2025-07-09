We are a family facing difficult financial circumstances that have made securing daily essentials a major challenge. We are doing our utmost to overcome this situation, but we need the support of kind-hearted people. Any donation we receive will be used to provide for the family's basic needs, such as food, medicine, supplies for the children, and payments for housing and essential utilities. No matter the amount, your donation will make a real difference in our lives, and sharing this campaign with others means a great deal to us. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your time, support, and prayers. We pray that God richly rewards everyone who contributes to alleviating this hardship. Thank you to everyone who has read my story and to those who have decided to lend a helping hand. My wallet address: 0xbC29040aD274e2224F7240AdC2e36E3504d25D73