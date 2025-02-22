Freedom for Zulema Zuñiga

Zulema Zuñiga is a single mother of 2 children, a missionary in Guatemala, and one of my best friends. She has worked as a missionary both in Guatemala and around the world for almost 2 decades.

And for the last year and a half, she has been focusing on serving and starting a Guatemalan prison ministry in accordance with the Biblical teaching to "remember those in prison." (Matthew 25:34-40; Hebrews 13:1-3) Every week, she goes to the prison and preaches to the women there, providing them with love and hope in Christ.

On January 17th, 2025, Zulema returned to Guatemala after a life-changing mission trip to Senegal.

On January 21st, 2025, she was arrested for "extortion" by the Guatemalan police.

Back in October, she received a random deposit to her bank account by mistake. She reported the deposit to her bank, and they returned the funds and closed her account. However, this kind of "random deposit" is a new type of extortion scheme by the drug cartels.

In Guatemala, you are GUILTY until proven innocent, so even though Zulema is totally innocent of this crime, she has been held in prison without proof and without bail for over a month!

She requested a hearing with a judge and was granted the hearing on February 28th. She has also hired an attorney to help with her case. Her attorney fees are over a thousand dollars.

I wanted to create this GiveSendGo for two primary reasons:

To pay for Zulema's attorney To provide for Zulema's children and make up for her lost income while in prison

Anything that you can give will be a huge blessing to her and her family.

I leave you with this reminder from Hebrews 13:1-3

Keep on loving one another as brothers and sisters. Do not forget to show hospitality to strangers, for by so doing some people have shown hospitality to angels without knowing it. Continue to remember those in prison as if you were together with them in prison, and those who are mistreated as if you yourselves were suffering.