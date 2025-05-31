Ligament Surgery for Zoe

Dear family and friends,

I'm sorry to have to do this, but I don't really have any other options at this point. About a month ago, Zoe was racing around as she normally does when out of nowhere she yelped and started limping badly. I waited about a week to see if maybe it was just a sprain and the leg would heal but it didn't. Turns out she tore her cranial cruciate ligament (CrCL) in her left hind leg. And as bad luck would have it, this happened only a few weeks after I switched Zoe to a new insurance company. And, of course, the new insurance company (FIGO) has a 6 month waiting period specifically for ligament injuries. So Zoe's injury is not covered.

I took her to the vet for X-rays, and then to a specialist here in Pasadena for a second opinion, and they both confirmed that she will need surgery because the ligament is torn and will not heal on its own. The specialist surgeon gave me two surgery options and the cheaper of the two will cost up to $5934, depending on what is needed on the day of the surgery. I have attached a picture of the estimate.

As you can imagine, I cannot afford to pay for this surgery and that is why I am reaching out to you for help. If I could, I would put the surgery off indefinitely, until I could save up enough to afford it. But Zoe is in pain daily, and she can't run around or play because she is unable to put any significant weight on her left hind leg. And it obviously hurts me to see her like this and not be able to help her.

I know $6000 is a lot to ask for, and I don't really expect to raise the full amount, but any help you can provide would be GREATLY appreciated and will allow me to get the surgery done sooner than later. I have tried to find cheaper alternatives, but I haven't been able to find any. There are clinics that do cheap veterinary services but none of them offer surgeries like Zoe needs. It's a pretty intensive and complicated procedure, which is why it is so expensive. And I would rather that Zoe gets high quality care to reduce the chances of this becoming a persistent or recurring injury.

So if you are able to help at all, both Zoe and I will be eternally grateful. No donation is too small, every little bit helps. And if you have any friends who are animal lovers and who you think might be willing to donate to Zoe's campaign, please share it with them. Thanks so much, love you all.