Support Zoe's run for Miss Texas Teen 2026

Pageants were never in our wildest imagination. However, when Khloe was asked to be Lone Star Princess and Zoe and I watched Miss Texas (Miss America Program), it became clear that this was for Zoe. She wanted to stretch herself and grow. She also wanted a chance to win scholarship money for her pursuit of a BS in Nursing so she can fulfill her dream of being a pediatric nurse in a Children's Hospital. Zoe competed in her first ever pageant and won the title of Miss Dallas' Teen 2025!

The Miss America program is the largest scholarship organization solely dedicated to young women in the United States.

There is alot that goes into preparing for competing for the title of Miss Texas' Teen. She will compete in Interview (30% of her score), Fitness (20%), Talent (20%), Evening Gown (20%), and On Stage Question (10%). She has a Community Service Initiative- Hang Up and Hang Out. Her Community Service Initiative regards the inherent dangers of Social Media and algorithms and ways to successfully limit exposure. She has a strong desire to help her generation and the generations to follow to avoid addiction to their devices, online bullying, child predation, explicit materials exposure, etc. In doing this, Zoe has secured a relationship with Bark- a parental monitoring software!

The costs of competing are steep. There are multiple outfits to purchase (including the beautiful gown and her talent costume) as well as coaching staff to hire. We take multiple trips a month to Dallas so that she may represent and serve the community of Dallas.

Would you please contribute to Zoe's campaign to become Miss Texas' Teen 2026. I can assure you, her work ethic is like no other her age and your donation will be funds well spent.







