Zoe Guatemala Mission Trip July 2025

Support us for a life-changing mission to bring the hope and love of the gospel! As a team of 10 adults and 10 youth from our local church (Zoe Community Church), we're going on an 8-day trip to serve the at-risk children and caregivers of Hogar de Vida in Guatemala. We'll be hosting a VBS, helping at the children's home, and sharing the gospel with the kids and community! Our goal is to raise ~$1700 per person to cover travel, lodging, and supplies for the home in order to make a lasting impact. Please consider praying for us or supporting us financially as you feel led! Please note that while you may designate who you are particularly praying for in your donation message/comment, we are raising support together as a team so $34000 is for all 20 people!

If you would like to support us through a physical check, they can be made out and mailed to

Zoe Community Church

101-C N. Greenville Ave #56

Allen, TX 75002

Please specify "Guatemala STM" in the memo. If you would like to include a post-it note or message with the name of the individual on our team you are praying for, feel free to do that! For those who have a relationship with Zoe Church, you may give using planning center (and with lower fees) at https://zoe.churchcenter.com/giving/to/short-term-missions

Offline donations will be added to this page to reflect the state of support. Thank you!