Humanity Development

Goal:

 USD $2,000,000

Raised:

 USD $2,000

Campaign created by PT ZELINSK INTERNASIONAL PRIMA ENERGI

Campaign funds will be received by PT ZELINSK INTERNASIONAL PRIMA ENERGI LLC

🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟

At PT ZELINSK INTERNASIONAL PRIMA ENERGI LLC, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.

How you can help power our mission:

Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.

Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.

Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.

Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.


margaret hender
$ 2000.00 USD
46 minutes ago

