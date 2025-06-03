Please help a blind student

My name is Zyron Garza. I would like to say thank you for even looking at this page. Throughout the past 5 years of my life, it has changed drastically. In November of 2019, it was discovered that I had a type 3 Meningioma Brain Tumor. I was about a day away from passing away. Thank to the incredible staff at Memorial Herman Hospital here in Texas, I survived after a 12-Hour surgery. Recovery was not easy; I had to completely re-learn how to walk & in 2020 I went blind. Now I can only see light, but am also light-sensitive now. To not go completely blind, I had to get a shunt installed that drains brain fluid into my intestines. I am also on 1,000 Milligrams of Kepra which I take twice a day, If I don't take this medication, I have a seizure. In 2022, I had a stroke, which has left my body unable to naturally vent heat. I'd like to think, I have made great strides despite all of these challenges.

In 2023, I began going back to College. In my first semester back, I made 2 B's & 1 A. In my second semester I made 2 A's & 1 B. In the next 2 semesters, I made all A's. And this year, I graduated with my Associates with 2 A's & 1 B. This process has not been an easy-going one, however. On September 1st 2024, my mother passed away from Stage 4 Liver Cancer. Not only was her diagnosis a surprise, but she died a day before my birthday. Even so, I did my best in college to honor her memory. But now, I find myself in a staggering predicament. While I was in school I would use financial aid to support myself. But now, over the course of the Summer, I am forced to rely on my social Security Checks, that barely last the month. My town's Para-Transit has stopped accepting vouchers & if I were to pay the money to use the Transit my Social Security check would not last the month. The money donated will be solely used to pay my currently existing Credit-Card Bill and from there, to enable me to ride the Para Transit. I do so hope that you will find it in your heart to help me in my time of need. I am not usually one to request help. But in this moment, I believe I have no other choice. Thank you again & God Bless.

My next plan of action is to transfer and attend UT of Austin. I have attempted to find a job, but I don't currently have many prospects. The money raised will help me during the summer and early fall while I prepare to transfer in the spring. Thank you all again and God bless.