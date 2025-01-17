Clearing Z's Debt

We have a friend, Z, (a young believer) who has been left with an insurmountable debt.



Z was approached by a man in North Africa about starting a partnership with another man, S, who was his former boss and an architect. They borrowed $200,000 to start a new business building custom villas for the wealthy. Z and his boss had been building these homes for a couple of years. The startup money was to buy all the tools and equipment they needed for the homes. S was to get the clients, assess their desires, and create a design. While Z was the project manager. They have built some beautiful villas.



Last year, however, S picked up and moved his family to Canada without even discussing it with Z. He and his wife didn’t want to raise their children in the country. He took out large sums of money from the business bank account for the move and promised to come back and forth to help from Canada. So he essentially drained the funds, even pulling a salary and travel expenses while doing nothing for the past year and a half.



Over this past year, Z has been carrying the entire burden. It has been a nightmare! He is at great risk of going to jail if he cannot pay the business debts and the workers' salaries. He has been incredibly faithful, but the task is far too much for one man to handle. It is snowballing. He has reduced the debt from $200,000 to around $170,000, but there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel.



Z is a faithful, God-fearing new believer who is at the end of his rope. Please consider how you might show the love of Jesus to this young father.



We’re trusting in God's provision, as there doesn’t seem to be any human way to resolve this.



Thank you for standing with him in this. Let’s show him and his young family how the family of God cares for one another. It's so much bigger than what we can solve, but it is nothing to Him!

