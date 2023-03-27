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Zachary Morrow

Goal$120,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAmelia Swetkey

Zachary Morrow

Hello I’m Amy . I’d introduce myself but this isn’t about me so let’s get to it - This might be long but a wonderful lady named Amyber needs help so please read to the end and share share share !


There’s a quote about making lemonade when life gives you lemons but right now Finding Nemo- when Dory says “ just keep swimming, just keep swimming - what do we do we swim “ seems more fitting .


August 9th 2026 Zachary morrow ( a husband , son , brother , volunteer fire fighter, an EMR first responder( ambulance ) , die hard fisherman , lover of all things outdoors and helping others) passed away peacefully in his sleep at home with his wife Amyber by his side after a difficult 2 year battle fighting cancer called Alveolar Sarcoma


Now You might be questioning why a post is being made a month after his passing so this is where the lemons and “ just keep swimming “ comes into play , life has not provided his wife lemons to make lemonade but another challenge to see how long she can stay swimming


If you have gotten a coffee from caribou in Mankato MN or needed help with your pool there’s a good chance you could of run into her smiling face


No one ever wants to air their dirty laundry or ask for help but I’m watching her sink trying to do it on her own

when Zach was on hospice he planned all his final arrangements and was absolutely sure his wife would be okay financially with his life insurance to help cover his final incoming medical bills , Funeral costs and give her a moment to grieve his passing


Unfortunately here she is a month later and being told his life insurance policy most likely will never be approved for release


the number above might seem large buts not the even close the full cost she needs to cover medical bills , his funeral costs and most importantly right now not loose the home they shared due to falling behind on property tax and other home bills


Amyber stuck by her husband’s side through chemo and radiation while working 2 jobs ( 1 whom just closed their doors giving her 30 days notice July 31st 2026 )which was just covering the bare minimum to stay afloat


If you knew Zach or have had a chance to read anything posted about him the recent weeks you would know he loved helping others and his community - he had a passion for it


As his sister in law I’m reaching out to the same community he served to help his wife not suffer anymore loss or stress during this already difficult period


If You don’t feel comfortable sending it online with this app please consider a card with cash to PO Box ( ….. )


Venmo Amyber-Stickley


everyone’s love & support over the past few weeks has been greatly appreciated 💚


, Amy












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